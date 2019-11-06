Assured Guaranty (AGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.62. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 46.89% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Assured Guaranty’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. Assured Guaranty has a 1 year low of $36.13 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 30,300 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $1,324,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,811,354.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Albert sold 14,058 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $622,347.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,461,900.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 173,373 shares of company stock worth $7,967,447 and sold 50,986 shares worth $2,245,712. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

