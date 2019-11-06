Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Edison International by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Edison International by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Edison International by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on EIX shares. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America set a $73.00 price target on Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Edison International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co set a $73.00 price target on Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Edison International from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

EIX opened at $66.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Edison International has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $76.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.85.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.613 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.