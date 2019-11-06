Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,028 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 146.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10,065.6% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,664,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,462,000 after buying an additional 1,648,245 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,763,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,167,000 after buying an additional 729,863 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 754.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 646,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,844,000 after buying an additional 571,015 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,780,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $181,281,000 after buying an additional 448,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10,690.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,030,000 after buying an additional 418,732 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DGX opened at $100.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $78.95 and a 1 year high of $107.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.83 and its 200 day moving average is $100.78.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.58%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.27.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

