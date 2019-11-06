Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,016,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,260,000 after acquiring an additional 556,157 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,992,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,766,000 after buying an additional 404,726 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1,322.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 262,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,166,000 after buying an additional 243,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,057,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,046,352,000 after buying an additional 207,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $143,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $88,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $1,506,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,614.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $131.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.83. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $103.21 and a 12-month high of $149.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.58.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

