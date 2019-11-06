Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,163 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 148.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.77. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02.

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Saturday. Investec upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from $4,750.00 to $4,725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,923.04.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

