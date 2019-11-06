Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 25,124 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,124 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 3.7% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 141,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $16,712,928.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 32,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $3,854,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,132,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,678,911 shares of company stock valued at $206,084,335. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $118.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $86.74 and a 52-week high of $125.77. The company has a market cap of $308.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

