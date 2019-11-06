Auroracoin (AUR) Price Hits $0.0289 on Major Exchanges

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Auroracoin has a market cap of $523,150.00 and $3.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Auroracoin has traded 51.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Auroracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0289 or 0.00000309 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, ISX and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Auroracoin

Auroracoin (CRYPTO:AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is. Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ISX, Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

