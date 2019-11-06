Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group (ASX:AHF) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group (ASX:AHF) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.11 ($0.07) and last traded at A$0.11 ($0.08), approximately 2,257,243 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.12 ($0.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $42.26 million and a PE ratio of -8.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.14.

About Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group (ASX:AHF)

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group operates as an integrated dairy producer. It operates through Dairy Farms and Dairy Processing segments. The Dairy Farms segment owns and operates dairy farms and dairy livestock for the production and sale of fresh raw milk for converting into milk and milk products.

