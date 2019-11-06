Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $179.56.

ADP traded up $2.65 on Tuesday, hitting $159.66. 2,142,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,382. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.78. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $121.40 and a twelve month high of $174.50. The firm has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total value of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,399,054.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,121,875.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,214,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,318,005,000 after acquiring an additional 644,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,117,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,414,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,241,000 after acquiring an additional 516,484 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 40,836.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,719,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708,009 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,654,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,896,000 after acquiring an additional 48,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

