Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.56.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,142,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,382. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $121.40 and a twelve month high of $174.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.76. The company has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total transaction of $7,986,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,338 shares in the company, valued at $21,399,054.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,121,875.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 40,836.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,719,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,281,000 after buying an additional 4,708,009 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17,208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 729,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,921,000 after acquiring an additional 724,995 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,214,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,318,005,000 after acquiring an additional 644,178 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,398,000 after acquiring an additional 557,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,414,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,241,000 after acquiring an additional 516,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

