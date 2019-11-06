Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $65.52, but opened at $70.00. Avalara shares last traded at $72.30, with a volume of 2,104,025 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.19. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 23.05% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Avalara alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Avalara in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. First Analysis initiated coverage on Avalara in a report on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Avalara in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.40 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Avalara from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens set a $105.00 price objective on Avalara and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.96.

In other news, Director Chelsea R. Stoner sold 14,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $1,245,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward A. Gilhuly sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $21,452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 905,521 shares of company stock worth $76,660,837. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 356,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,742,000 after buying an additional 62,732 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth $4,423,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.94 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.01.

Avalara Company Profile (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.