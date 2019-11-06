Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine lowered shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price objective on Avanos Medical and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avanos Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Avanos Medical from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.20.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

NYSE:AVNS traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.27. 1,023,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,883. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $31.78 and a twelve month high of $53.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.06.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 1,659.3% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 751,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,774,000 after acquiring an additional 708,806 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,991,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,853,000 after buying an additional 301,082 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,637,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,396,000 after buying an additional 284,234 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $8,718,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,234,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,840,000 after buying an additional 142,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.