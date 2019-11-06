Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Avantor updated its FY19 guidance to $0.55-0.58 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.49. The stock had a trading volume of 140,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,889. Avantor has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.44.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Avantor from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Avantor in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

