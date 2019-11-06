Aventus Price Reaches $0.13 (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. During the last week, Aventus has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aventus has a market cap of $807,078.00 and $14,940.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aventus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001442 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Gatecoin, IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00222450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.60 or 0.01475947 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028744 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00118108 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aventus Profile

Aventus’ genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io.

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, IDEX, Ethfinex, Gatecoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

