AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 263.64% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.92.

NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $0.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 46.69%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVEO. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 25,243,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,670,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,802 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. OZ Management LP acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 290,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

