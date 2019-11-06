AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $2.00. The stock had previously closed at $0.58, but opened at $0.57. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 113,502 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVEO. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. OZ Management LP purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 265.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 290,354 shares during the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $143.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 46.69% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 million.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

