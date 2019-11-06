AXT Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of AXT in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst D. Kang forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for AXT’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

AXTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of AXT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Dougherty & Co cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AXT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

Shares of AXTI opened at $3.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.98. AXT has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $6.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

