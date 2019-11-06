Azart (AZART) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Azart (CURRENCY:AZART) traded down 49.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. During the last seven days, Azart has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Azart has a market capitalization of $389.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Azart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azart coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010355 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Azart Profile

Azart is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2018. Azart’s total supply is 4,146,379 coins. Azart’s official Twitter account is @AzartPay. The official website for Azart is azartpay.com.

Buying and Selling Azart

Azart can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azart using one of the exchanges listed above.

