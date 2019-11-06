B. Riley Lowers National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Neutral

B. Riley downgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $8.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.75. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s FY2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NCMI. ValuEngine downgraded National CineMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on National CineMedia from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded National CineMedia from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.75.

NASDAQ NCMI traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $7.13. The company had a trading volume of 954,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,330. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $667.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.70. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $8.93.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.75 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 36.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National CineMedia will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,291,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 527,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,060 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 5.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 5.7% in the second quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 74,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 8.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

