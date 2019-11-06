B. Riley Weighs in on Champion Iron Ltd’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Ltd (TSE:CIA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$160.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$183.10 million.

CIA has been the topic of several other reports. Laurentian dropped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of Champion Iron stock opened at C$1.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.77, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of C$0.89 and a 1 year high of C$3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.35. The stock has a market cap of $814.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

