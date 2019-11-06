B. Riley Weighs in on Inphi Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:IPHI)

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Inphi in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.11). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Inphi’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Inphi from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Inphi from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Inphi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Inphi from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Inphi from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

IPHI opened at $69.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Inphi has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $74.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.21 and a beta of 1.59.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Inphi had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $94.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,105,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Inphi by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 161,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,830,000 after buying an additional 25,344 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,126,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Inphi by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 65,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,144,000.

In related news, VP Charles Roach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $127,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 107,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,818,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $2,347,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,538,406.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,080. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

