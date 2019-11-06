B. Riley Weighs in on Pretium Resources Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for Pretium Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.40 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Pretium Resources had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.97 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PVG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank set a $15.00 price target on Pretium Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pretium Resources from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $24.00 price target on Pretium Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.21.

NYSE:PVG opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of -0.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,626,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,307,000 after acquiring an additional 195,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 22.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,066,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,696,000 after acquiring an additional 553,135 shares during the period. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.8% in the second quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 2,962,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,656,000 after acquiring an additional 53,431 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 70.4% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,874,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,778,000 after acquiring an additional 774,417 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 30.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,686,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,415,000 after acquiring an additional 391,775 shares during the period. 51.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

