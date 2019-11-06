B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Gap Up to $3.46

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.38, but opened at $3.46. B2Gold shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 8,584,850 shares trading hands.

BTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank set a $5.30 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $267.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.40 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,481,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,224 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 63,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,346,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 95,762 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,035,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 46,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 55.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,440,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after buying an additional 1,232,184 shares in the last quarter.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

