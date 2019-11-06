Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.17)-(0.15) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.14). The company issued revenue guidance of $58.4-$58.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.70 million.

BAND stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.45. The company had a trading volume of 367,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,467. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 178.87 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.30 and a 200 day moving average of $73.43. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $90.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAND shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bandwidth from an underweight rating to an equal rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.50.

In related news, major shareholder Henry R. Kaestner sold 16,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $1,425,733.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

