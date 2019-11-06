Bank Hapoalim BM Purchases 310 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in AT&T were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 439.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 33.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $39.50. The stock has a market cap of $286.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Credit Suisse Group raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $41.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.