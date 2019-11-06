Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Receives Hold Rating from Desjardins

Desjardins reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.76 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Montreal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bank of Montreal from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.44. 317,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,643. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $62.79 and a 12 month high of $79.35. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.781 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 36,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 817,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,309,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.0% in the third quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 610,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,023,000 after buying an additional 17,687 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 266.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 20,537 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.5% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

