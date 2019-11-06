Bank of Queensland (ASX:BOQ) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.28

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.28 and traded as low as $8.79. Bank of Queensland shares last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 4,853,237 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$9.48 and its 200 day moving average is A$9.28.

The business also recently disclosed a final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of Queensland’s payout ratio is 97.98%.

In related news, insider Bruce Carter 14,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd.

About Bank of Queensland (ASX:BOQ)

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers personal banking services, such as everyday banking services; savings and investments accounts, and term deposits; credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; car, home and contents, landlord, travel, life, and commercial insurance, as well as credit protection insurance; investment services comprising online share trading services; self-managed superannuation funds; and currency exchange, travel money, private banking, and account and card switching services.

