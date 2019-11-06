Bank OZK Grows Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Bank OZK increased its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,048 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.4% of Bank OZK’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bank OZK’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $5,703,199.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $2,303,401.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,484,259.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,467 shares of company stock valued at $16,900,132. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

Shares of MDT opened at $105.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $145.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.84 and a 200 day moving average of $100.36. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $112.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

