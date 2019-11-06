Bank OZK Has $1.42 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Bank OZK decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,698,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225,080 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,096,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,743,000 after purchasing an additional 589,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 15.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,889 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,966,000 after purchasing an additional 32,243,310 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 500 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $26,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,051.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 403,026 shares of company stock valued at $22,037,406. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KO opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.96 and a 200-day moving average of $52.16. The company has a market cap of $230.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $55.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

