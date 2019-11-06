Bank OZK Has $1.95 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bank OZK reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 4,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 19.2% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 24,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,447,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,291.44 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $977.66 and a 1 year high of $1,299.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,236.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1,180.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,406.25.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

