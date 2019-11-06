Bank OZK Reduces Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Bank OZK reduced its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Shares of RY opened at $82.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.77 and a 200-day moving average of $78.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $65.76 and a 52 week high of $82.58.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 19.66%. Royal Bank of Canada’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.796 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.