Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Boeing (NYSE:BA)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LiveTradingNews reports. They presently have a $353.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $367.00. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $342.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (down previously from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.30.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $358.29 on Monday. Boeing has a 12 month low of $292.47 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $364.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The firm has a market cap of $194.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boeing will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 554.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.