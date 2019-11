BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barlow LTD is an international industrial brand management company that achieves durability in business through long-term value creation. Barlow represents many of the world’s greatest brands in the marketplace. They provide the vital link between manufacturer and customer. They add value through sales, deliver after-market support and provide total solutions to their customers’ needs. Their brands include Caterpillar, Hyster, Perkins, Ditch Witch and many of the world’s leading automotive brands. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

OTCMKTS:BRRAY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184. BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67.

BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR Company Profile

Barloworld Limited distributes products that provide integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions in South Africa, rest of Africa, the Middle East, and Russia. The company operates through Equipment, Automotive, and Logistics divisions. It offers short-term vehicle rental services; long-term vehicle lease and fleet management services to operators of passenger and commercial vehicles; and bulk used vehicle disposal solutions and other digital services.

