Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Sets New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $95.00 and last traded at $91.00, with a volume of 1208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.17.

The business services provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.94. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on BBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,279.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Hicks sold 2,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $185,395.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,376 shares of company stock valued at $467,317. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 174.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 11.6% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the second quarter valued at $1,064,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $665.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.44.

About Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

