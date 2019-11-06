Barrington Research Reaffirms Hold Rating for Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Autoweb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Autoweb in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Autoweb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autoweb from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autoweb presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.25.

AUTO stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.69. 3,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,464. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.19. Autoweb has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $27.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.71 million. Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autoweb will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matias De Tezanos acquired 50,000 shares of Autoweb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Autoweb by 5.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autoweb by 28.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 248,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 54,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Autoweb by 53.8% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.73% of the company’s stock.

About Autoweb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

