Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) Shares Down 11%

Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) shares dropped 11% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65, approximately 739,629 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 440,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

BAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. Independent Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Thursday, October 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basic Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.44.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). Basic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 63.44% and a negative net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $178.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Basic Energy Services Inc will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Basic Energy Services news, Director Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $370,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,183,164 shares of company stock worth $1,013,627. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 216.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 10,697.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 35,516 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Basic Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 42,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

