Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.77.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAX. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $94.00 target price on shares of Baxter International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 price target on shares of Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

In related news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $696,658.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $293,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,396 shares of company stock worth $1,528,575. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter worth approximately $2,948,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Baxter International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Baxter International by 293.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Baxter International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $78.37. 3,222,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,954. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $61.40 and a 12 month high of $89.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.07. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

