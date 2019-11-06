Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) Given a €62.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) received a €62.00 ($72.09) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BMW. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €73.91 ($85.95).

Shares of ETR:BMW traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €72.74 ($84.58). 935,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1 year low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a 1 year high of €78.30 ($91.05). The company has a market cap of $43.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €66.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €66.07.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

