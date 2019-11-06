BB&T Corp Has $5.97 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

BB&T Corp boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN stock opened at $332.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $442.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.32.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $1.54. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Robert W. Baird raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $344.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $333.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $435.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.47.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total transaction of $48,611,959.60. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

