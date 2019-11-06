BB&T Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

BB&T Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,061 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 50.5% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $579.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 4,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $284,306.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 299,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,163,056. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $2,720,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 899,852 shares in the company, valued at $61,207,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,647 shares of company stock worth $10,811,930. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNS. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.