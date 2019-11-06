BB&T Corp Purchases 16,153 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

BB&T Corp increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,587 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,153 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 251.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HRC opened at $103.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.85 and a 12-month high of $111.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.76 and its 200-day moving average is $102.95.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $782.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 6,470 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total value of $674,562.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,215 shares in the company, valued at $856,495.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

