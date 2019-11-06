BB&T Corp Purchases 429 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BB&T Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,481 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of BB&T Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $44,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $187,387,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 50.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total value of $672,887.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,197,637.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $40,737,808. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,801.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,760.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,841.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $888.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,307.00 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amazon.com from $2,280.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,615.00 price target (down previously from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,189.97.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.