BB&T Securities LLC Decreases Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

BB&T Securities LLC decreased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 230.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,422,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,863,000.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $132.50 on Wednesday. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $99.30 and a one year high of $133.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.20.

iShares US Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.