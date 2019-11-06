BB&T Securities LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWV. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $179.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.24. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $137.45 and a twelve month high of $180.40.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

