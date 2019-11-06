BB&T Securities LLC Sells 5,456 Shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

BB&T Securities LLC cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,456 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 47.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 42.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $105.00 target price on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. CIBC set a $99.00 target price on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 target price on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.66.

NYSE WCN opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.72. Waste Connections Inc has a 12 month low of $70.28 and a 12 month high of $97.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 10.70%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $1,569,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,942.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,646.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,244 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

