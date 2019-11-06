BB&T Securities LLC Sells 977 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

BB&T Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ASML by 239.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,122,000 after buying an additional 125,992 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in ASML by 45.7% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ASML by 3.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ASML by 8.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ASML by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,262,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of ASML from $240.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ABN Amro initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.67.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $271.80 on Wednesday. ASML Holding NV has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $275.00. The company has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.39.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

