Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) is scheduled to be issuing its Q3 2019 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.66 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.46%.

BBGI stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $6.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Beasley Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 11, 2019, it owned and operated 64 stations, including 46 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

