Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 15,780 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,018.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Baader Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.46.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $71.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.61 and a 200 day moving average of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

