Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $3.21 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 40,836.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,719,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,009 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17,208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 729,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,921,000 after purchasing an additional 724,995 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,214,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,318,005,000 after purchasing an additional 644,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,414,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,241,000 after purchasing an additional 516,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,267,000 after purchasing an additional 444,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.56.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total transaction of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,399,054.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $157.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $121.40 and a 12-month high of $174.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.