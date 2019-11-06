Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 31,498 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,498 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.1% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8,529.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,747 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.7% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 16,863,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 41.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,534,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,769 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $86,736,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 23.7% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,490,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,919,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $73.79 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $55.38 and a 12 month high of $75.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.43 and its 200-day moving average is $64.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $72.00 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

